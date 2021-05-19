5 big privacy-focused features coming to Android 12

Google’s made a huge push towards privacy in the last few versions of Android. Given how Apple markets itself — and the iPhone — as a privacy-first company, the Big G needed to show that it cares about protecting your data too. Last night at Google IO, the company’s virtual developer conference, it announced a range of privacy-related features for Android 12. Here are the top five of the lot: 1. New privacy dashboard Android 12 will feature a privacy dashboard in your settings. It’ll mainly display what apps accessed your location, mic, and camera in the last 24 hours, and how many…



This story continues at The Next Web



Or just read more coverage about: Android