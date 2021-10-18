Here’s how to watch Apple’s M1X MacBook Pro event
Published
While I’m dying to watch the new season of HBO’s show Succession, tonight’s primetime slot is reserved for Apple. The event will supposedly focus on its modified M1X chips and a few new MacBook Pros powered by it. You can watch the live stream of the event on Apple’s website or the company’s YouTube channel at 10AM PT/1PM ET/10.30PM IST/7PM CET. Last year, Apple introduced its ARM-based indigenous chip M1. At the launch, the company also announced the MacBook Pro, the MacBook Air, and the Mac Mini — all powered by the same processor. While the benchmark and performance of…
