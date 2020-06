Boom Boom 🇬🇧🦁🧀🍷🛡️ Meghan Markle is 'absolutely mortified' over BFF Jessica Mulroney https://t.co/7B8pDKpsiZ via @MailOnline Way to… https://t.co/uCCVXFtOTJ 58 seconds ago My Opinion RT @ishaninath: Can we stop referencing Jessica Mulroney as "Meghan Markle's Friend"? MM had nothing to do with JM's actions. Associating… 2 minutes ago Zoe Thinks DM: EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle is 'absolutely mortified' at being dragged into Jessica Mulroney's mess and while she… https://t.co/OIEG4wzxVF 2 minutes ago jerseydeanne New PR article: Meghan Markle is ‘absolutely mortified’ at being dragged into Jessica Mulroney’s mess and while she… https://t.co/4rEMaHGZsP 3 minutes ago Mirror Celeb Meghan Markle's pal Jessica Mulroney loses Good Morning America job in race row https://t.co/ZHr3rllCwY 4 minutes ago Karen RT @jen_kirsch: "to me, this is more about power than race. if beyoncé was calling upon influencers to step up, i’m pretty sure mulroney wo… 5 minutes ago Social distance RT @Purify_toast17: Because no one would care about this story if Jessica Mulroney wasn't Meghan Markle's friend and Sasha Exeter wouldn't… 6 minutes ago linda beyer ABC cuts ties with Meghan Markle's BFF Jessica Mulroney following 'white privilege' controversy - Fox News… https://t.co/DeXwINj78N 7 minutes ago