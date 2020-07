Hatchet Molly🌸🌸Trump 2020! RT @LouLouLa10: Much less intelligent? Lets not beat around the bush here. He has proven himself to be a complete idiot! Prince Harry 'is l… 29 minutes ago BakerSon 13inaDozen RT @TheToadours: Meghan Always Tried to Outshine Princess Diana After Marrying Harry said Lady C. She also claims Harry is much less Intell… 2 hours ago LouLou LA Much less intelligent? Lets not beat around the bush here. He has proven himself to be a complete idiot! Prince Har… https://t.co/S3ATWRo6lr 3 hours ago SULE FATI RT @LavaletteAstrid: Lady Colin Campbell claims Meghan Markle wanted to outshine Princess Diana and says Prince Harry is ‘much less intelli… 3 hours ago todayheadline Meghan and Harry LATEST: Prince is ‘much less intelligent’ than the Duchess, says controversial author https://t.co/WAoTIhTdKi 4 hours ago ap Austin Prince Harry 'much less intelligent than' Meghan Markle. Prince Harry less intelligent than a dog turd, so what's n… https://t.co/Vdd5WjO1EJ 4 hours ago Marco Prince Harry 'much less intelligent than' Meghan Markle | Daily Mail Online https://t.co/jjcOgeuYTc 5 hours ago Astrid Lavalette🌹 Lady Colin Campbell claims Meghan Markle wanted to outshine Princess Diana and says Prince Harry is ‘much less inte… https://t.co/nQyUguY9JB 5 hours ago