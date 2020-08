Trump to withdraw Pendley's nomination as public lands chief Saturday, 15 August 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

A senior administration official says President Donald Trump intends to withdraw the nomination of William Perry Pendley to head the Bureau of Land Management 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Trump to withdraw Pendley's nomination as public lands chief SEATTLE (AP) — President Donald Trump intends to withdraw the nomination of William Perry Pendley to head the Bureau of Land Management, a senior...

SeattlePI.com 1 hour ago





Tweets about this