The Latest: Pakistan, China cooperate on virus vaccine Thursday, 27 August 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )





The ministry spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri says Beijing has agreed to keep supporting Pakistan to overcome the impact of the coronavirus. He says this understanding was reached during a recent visit of Pakistani foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to China.



The announcement comes days after Pakistan’s drug regulatory agency approved final-phase testing of a Chinese-made vaccine against coronavirus. Pakistan reopened business in May and plans to reopen schools next month.



Pakistan has reported six new deaths and 445 new cases in the past 24 hours. The coronavirus has caused 62,74 confirmed deaths since February.



