The Latest: Germany reports record deaths, 24,740 new cases Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ( 6 days ago )

BERLIN — Health officials say Germany has recorded a grim new one-day record for COVID-19 deaths with 962.



The country’s disease control agency, the Robert Koch Institute, also reported 24,740 newly confirmed coronavirus cases.



The eastern state of Saxony has seen the highest infection rates and overloaded hospitals have begun transferring patients to other regions. Figures show Saxony had over 414 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, more than twice as high the national average.



In an effort to curb the spread, the German government last week shut most stores, tightened the rules on social contacts and urged people to think twice about traveling to see relatives over Christmas.



For those who do travel, authorities recommended self-isolating for a week first and then obtaining a COVID-19 test before getting on trains, planes and autobahns to visit relatives during the festive period.



___



THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:



— Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands



— US close on deal with Pfizer for millions more vaccine doses



— California health system buckling under COVID-19 pandemic



— Trucks waiting to get out of Britain are backing up for miles and people are stranded at airports as many countries impose stringent travel restrictions over concerns about a new strain of the coronavirus that authorities say may spread more easily.



— Thailand is being challenged by an infection cluster among migrant workers after keeping the coronavirus largely in check for most of the year.



— The U.N. epidemiologist who denounced the removal of a report on Italy’s coronavirus response says he is suffering retaliation for having spoken out.



___



Follow AP’s coverage at... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Watch: Vaccination dry-run in India as 3 Covid vaccines await approval



With three Covid-19 vaccines awaiting approval, India kick-started a dry-run to test the vaccination machinery. Eight districts across the four states of Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Assam and Gujarat were.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:19 Published 7 hours ago EU member countries start vaccinating against COVID-19



Europe sees a 'window of hope' as governments start vaccinating against COVID-19 Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:37 Published 2 days ago Coronavirus In Maryland: Over 2.2K New Cases, 21 More Deaths Reported



Over 2,200 new COVID-19 cases and 21 additional deaths were reported in Maryland on Saturday, according to the State Department of Health. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 01:58 Published 2 days ago

