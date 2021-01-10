If the path to true mindfulness involves pushing ourselves outside our comfort zone, Andy Puddicombe, the Buddhist monk turned millionaire co-founder of meditation app Headspace, isn't shirking the work. On New Year's Eve, in the...Full Article
Headspace founder Andy Puddicombe: The millionaire monk bringing meditation to Netflix
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Embrace your inner yellow blob with Headspace’s new Netflix meditation show
The Verge
Headspace and Netflix are teaming up for a new show on meditation | Netflix
Meditation apps and streaming services have..
Headspace Announces Leadership Transition
Business Wire
You might like
More coverage
Headspace founder's advice on meditation during Covid-19 lockdown
PA - Press Association STUDIO
A co-founder of the Headspace mindfulness and meditation app says more people are turning to meditation during the Covid-19..