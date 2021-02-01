The Latest: Massachusetts braces for snow's arrival, wind

3:45 p.m.



BOSTON — In Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker said the state could expect 12 to 18 inches (30 to 46 centimeters) inches of heavy wet snow through the duration of the storm and he urged drivers to stay off the road as much as possible starting mid-afternoon Monday.



The storm could also bring with high winds with gusts of up to 55 miles per hour (88 kilometers per hour) along the coast and the possibility of moderate coastal flooding, Baker said.



The state is preparing 3,900 pieces of snow clearing equipment including plows and will work to keep outdoor subway lines clear. Baker said the state invested a lot in recent years in upgrading the third rail on subways lines to guard against trains stalling out.



Baker also said that COVID-19 vaccine providers will contact those with appointments if they are forced to close early. He said individuals with appointments who can’t make it to their vaccine location can also reschedule.



3:35 p.m.



In Vermont, vaccination sites will be open on Tuesday as most of the state is expected to get a half foot to a foot (15 to 30 centimeters) of snow, but anyone concerned about traveling can reschedule their appointments, state officials said Monday.



People aged 75 and older are now eligible to be vaccinated in the state, but Vermonters are urged not to travel if driving conditions are difficult, the Vermont Joint Information Center said in a statement.



A large nor’easter developing off the mid-Atlantic coast is bringing snow and heavy winds to states in the Northeast, moving slowly and dumping snow across the region into Tuesday. The winter weather prompted school districts to cancel in-person learning on Monday, and many COVID-19 vaccination sites were closed and rescheduling appointments. Train, bus and ferry service...