The Latest: Portugal's surge in cases highest since February

LISBON, Portugal — Portugal is experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases, with the government set to review its pandemic rules on Thursday.



The European Union country reported 1,350 new cases on Wednesday, the highest daily total since February. Experts say the delta variant first identified in India may be driving the spread. The Lisbon region has accounted for almost 1,000 of the new cases.



Portugal was the worst-hit country in the world in January, when daily cases peaked at more than 16,000. Nearly 7,000 COVID-19 patients were in the hospital and close to 1,000 were in ICUs. Now, hospitals have 351 virus patients, with 83 in intensive care.



A nation of 10.3 million people, Portugal has inoculated 42% of its population with a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 25% have had both shots.



___



___



___



HERE'S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:



PHOENIX — A new report indicates Latinas have left the U.S. workforce at rates higher than any other demographic and had some of the highest unemployment rates throughout the pandemic.



That could spell trouble not just for a post-pandemic economic recovery but for the long-term stability of the country as baby boomers retire. Latinas...