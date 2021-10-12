The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's daughter Lilibet will not be christened in the UK, according to royal sources.It had been suggested the couple would return to Britain to have the 4-month-old baptised at Windsor Castle like their...Full Article
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle won't return to the UK to christen baby Lilibet
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Lilibet Diana’s Christening: What We Know
Buzz60
Lilibet Diana’s christening has still not been announced, but here are the things we know for right now. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm..