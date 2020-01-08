Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Video: U.S. Embassy Under Attack From Iraqi Militias

OilPrice.com Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Reports of new rocket fire surfaced late on Wednesday afternoon, landing in Iraq’s Green Zone, home to the US Embassy and other foreign missions, just hours after US President Donald Trump announced that Iran was standing down after a series of escalations in the region. VIDEO: Rockets land in the Baghdad Green Zone, fire has broken out pic.twitter.com/y49H2Mxbk7 — INTELWAVE (@inteldotwav) January 8, 2020 Oil prices had spiked on Monday following the US killing of Iranian military general Qassem Soleimani last week, which saw Iranian…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Protesters attack U.S embassy in Baghdad [Video]Protesters attack U.S embassy in Baghdad

An estimated 6000 protesters gathered outside the American embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday during a hostile protest. Several dozen protesters broke into the compound.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me     Duration: 01:16Published

Protesters storm on U.S. embassy in Baghdad [Video]Protesters storm on U.S. embassy in Baghdad

BAGHDAD, IRAQ — The U.S. embassy in Iraq was hit with attacks during violent protests, an action which has been condemned by President Donald Trump. He has since called on Iraq to use its forces to..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:48Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Iraqi militias start withdrawing from U.S. Embassy

Paramilitary groups who have been protesting against U.S. air strikes in Iraq began to withdraw from the perimeter of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on Wednesday,...
Reuters

Trump vows Iraq 'will not be a Benghazi' after Iran-backed embassy raid

Speaking to reporters just hours after dozens of Iran-backed Iraqi Shiite militiamen and their supporters broke into the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, President...
FOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LordJustin12

Lord Justin RT @MEvan45: Check out what @realDonaldTrump said to his general when our embassy was under attack. trump is a beast https://t.co/uhmt3LgE… 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.