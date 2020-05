Friday, 15 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The New York Stock Exchange will partially reopen its trading floor on Tuesday, May 26, following two months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The NYSE closed its equities and options trading floors and moved to fully electronic trading from March 23 on a temporary basis. The closure of the historic trading floor came after two people tested positive for COVID-19.