CoinDesk Live Recap: Ethereum’s DeFi Luminaries Discuss What’s Next Thursday, 30 July 2020 ( 3 days ago )

For decentralized finance (DeFi) to make its mark, it must reach beyond the crypto bubble, said MakerDAO founder Rune Christensen. “Compared to where we’re going next, we’ve still just scratched the surface of what this technology will do,” Christensen, whose lending platform recently topped $1 billion in committed assets, said. He was joined by fellow […] 👓 View full article

