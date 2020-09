You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Unity Software Is Hot on Snowflake's Coattails



Unity Software lifts the price range of its pending IPO to between $44 and $48 a share, following hot demand for Snowflake and other tech IPOs. Credit: The Street Duration: 01:56 Published 20 hours ago What Does Buffett's Investment In Snowflake Show?



Warren's Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway made a $570 million bet on Snowflake. According to Business Insider, the move shoes Buffett trusts his two portfolio managers, Todd Combs and Ted.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:28 Published 5 days ago

Tweets about this