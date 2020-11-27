Can Bitcoin (BTC) price hit fresh record highs in December? Friday, 27 November 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Bitcoin (BTC) price rose to the highest mark in nearly three years on Wednesday before correcting lower on Thanksgiving to erase previously weekly gains. Fundamental analysis: New record highs eyed Crypto investors witnessed a strong move higher in Bitcoin price thanks to being perceived as a safe-haven against inflation and driven by expectations of mainstream adoption. The world's biggest cryptocurrency advanced around 150% year-to-date and is up around 360% from its March levels after the coronavirus outbreak. "Driven by a mix of market structure and strong fundamentals, bitcoin could now be within days of reaching its all-time high," said Nicholas

