Can Bitcoin (BTC) price hit fresh record highs in December?
Friday, 27 November 2020 () Bitcoin (BTC) price rose to the highest mark in nearly three years on Wednesday before correcting lower on Thanksgiving to erase previously weekly gains. Fundamental analysis: New record highs eyed Crypto investors witnessed a strong move higher in Bitcoin price thanks to being perceived as a safe-haven against inflation and driven by expectations of mainstream adoption. The world’s biggest cryptocurrency advanced around 150% year-to-date and is up around 360% from its March levels after the coronavirus outbreak. “Driven by a mix of market structure and strong fundamentals, bitcoin could now be within days of reaching its all-time high,” said Nicholas
Bitcoin surged above $19,000 on Tuesday.
The increase marks the first time in nearly three years, the cryptocurrency has come close to its 2017 record.
According to Business Insider, the price of bitcoin climbed as much as 3.3%, to $19,272.21, through the morning.
Cryptocurrencies have seen new...
Bitcoin soared to a record high against the dollar on Monday, as its 2020 rally steamed ahead, boosted by increased demand from both institutional and retail investors that saw the virtual currency as..