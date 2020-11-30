Global  
 

FTSE 100 Rises As Brexit Talks Resume

RTTNews Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
U.K. stocks rose on Monday after face-to-face Brexit talks restarted on Saturday, raising hopes of a breakthrough. The U.K. and the EU are in the "last leg of negotiations" over a post-Brexit trade agreement, according to Britain's foreign minister.
