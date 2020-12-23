Asian Markets Mostly Higher In Cautious Trade

Wednesday, 23 December 2020 () Asian stock markets are mostly higher on Wednesday despite the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street. Concerns about a new coronavirus strain in the UK was offset by optimism that a new $900 billion relief package will help boost the U.S. economy. Nevertheless, investors turned cautious after U.S. President Donald Trump urged lawmakers to make changes to the relief package.
Asian equity markets tumbled Tuesday, with investors spooked by signs of rising U.S.-China tensions, but stocks in Europe soared higher, buoyed by news of a big new U.S. stimulus package. Julian Satterthwaite reports.