Big Oil Eyes Wave Of Buybacks After Blowout Earnings

Crude oil futures have rallied to their highest finish in months, with WTI price climbing above $65 for the first time in two months after OPEC+ stuck with plans to gradually ease production curbs, signaling confidence in the demand outlook. The optimism has coincided with a breakout season for the S&P 500, with the Energy Sector (XLE) being particularly impressive. Indeed, the fossil fuel sector is enjoying a rare blowout season. The majority of companies in the energy sector have beat Wall Street earnings estimates, while more than 80% have…