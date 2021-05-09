Big Oil Eyes Wave Of Buybacks After Blowout Earnings

Big Oil Eyes Wave Of Buybacks After Blowout Earnings

OilPrice.com

Published

Crude oil futures have rallied to their highest finish in months, with WTI price climbing above $65 for the first time in two months after OPEC+ stuck with plans to gradually ease production curbs, signaling confidence in the demand outlook. The optimism has coincided with a breakout season for the S&P 500, with the Energy Sector (XLE) being particularly impressive. Indeed, the fossil fuel sector is enjoying a rare blowout season. The majority of companies in the energy sector have beat Wall Street earnings estimates, while more than 80% have…

Full Article