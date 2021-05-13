Bitcoin price drops by over $8,000 after Tesla opts to stop taking BTC payments

For months now, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, kept getting praises from the crypto industry, as the world’s favorite billionaire continuously supported crypto. Elon Musk has been referencing cryptocurrencies through his tweets for years, but he really started getting involved in 2021. Earlier this year, Tesla announced that it will accept crypto […]

