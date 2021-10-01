Bank Of America: Energy Crunch Could Lead To $100 Oil And Economic Crisis

Surging natural gas prices, a cold winter, and reopening of international airline travel could push oil prices to $100 per barrel and trigger the next economic crisis, Bank of America says. Last month, the bank had already said that oil prices could hit $100 per barrel over the next six months if we have a colder-than-usual winter, which could be the most important driver of global energy markets in the coming months. Now Bank of America says that oil potentially soaring to $100 could be the trigger to a global crisis due to high inflationary…