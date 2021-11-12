Russia: Belarus Didn’t Coordinate With Moscow Threat To Halt Gas To Europe

The threat of Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko to cut off transit gas supply from Russia to Europe has not been coordinated with Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday. Belarus threatened on Thursday to halt natural gas supply at a key pipeline from Russia to Germany passing through Belarus, if the European Union imposes additional sanctions to the country in response to the migrant crisis at the Belarus-Poland border. “We provide heat to Europe, and they are threatening us with the border closure. What if we block natural…