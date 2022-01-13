Reliance Industries To Invest $76 Billion In Indian Renewables

India’s oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries plans to invest as much as $76 billion in green energy projects in India over the next 15 years, the group chaired by Asia’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani, said on Thursday. Reliance Industries already announced last year a commitment to invest more than $10 billion in three years in a new business unit that would build solar module, battery storage, electrolyser, and fuel cell factories. As part of a drive to be part of India-made energy transition solutions, Reliance will now create…