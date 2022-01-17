TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, January 17
TSX stocks could largely remain mixed, as the U.S. stock market will be closed Monday for Martin Luther King Day.Full Article
TSX stock could open slightly higher today due to overnight gains in commodity prices.
TSX stocks are likely to start the new week on a slightly bullish note today, as recovering metals prices point to a higher..