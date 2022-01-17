Arctic Cold Snap Could Push U.S. Natural Gas Prices Higher

Forecasts of frigid temperatures later this month sent U.S. natural gas prices surging in the middle of last week to above $4.85 per million British thermal units (MMBtu)—the highest level since November. If the cold snap expected over the next two weeks holds and forecasts for additional Arctic blasts this winter materialize, natural gas at the Henry Hub could surge to above $6/MMBtu again, in a pattern similar to the one from the winter of 2014, when the polar vortex drove demand high and pushed up prices, analysts say. …