Tremor with magnitude of 4.3 hits West Azerbaijan Province

MENAFN.com Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
(MENAFN) According to emergency authorities, a 4.3 magnitude tremor hit West Azerbaijan Province in northwestern Iran early Tuesday.As sai...
Tweets about this

TheKunalDoley

Kunal Doley RT @EastMojo: #Assam: @IMD_Earthquake says tremor with magnitude of 3.3 on the Richter scale hits Meghalaya capital Shillong and Dima Hasao… 3 days ago

EastMojo

EastMojo #Assam: @IMD_Earthquake says tremor with magnitude of 3.3 on the Richter scale hits Meghalaya capital Shillong and… https://t.co/8Uje7DoEMt 4 days ago

