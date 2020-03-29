Global  

Trump: quarantine 'not necessary' for New York area

Jerusalem Post Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
Trump: quarantine 'not necessary' for New York areaOn Saturday, Trump appeared to soften his previous comments calling for the US economy to be reopened by mid-April. "We'll see what happens," he said.
News video: Trump Considers Locking Down New York Area

Trump Considers Locking Down New York Area 00:32

 President Donald Trump floated the idea of prohibiting travel in and out of the New York area. According to Reuters, the move would attempt to limit the spread of the coronavirus in a state hit hard by the virus. Trump told reporters that a lot of New Yorkers are leaving the state to Florida, putting...

1_praetorian

Praetorian_1 @RealMattCouch Trump Says Quarantine Not Necessary for New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, CDC to Issue Strong Trave… https://t.co/GHQJveOwtn 5 seconds ago

OldWhiteGal1

Miss Anthrope 🍑 (f/k/a Old White Gal) 🍑 No Lists US coronavirus deaths surpass 2,000 as Trump says New York quarantine 'will not be necessary' - CNN https://t.co/g8zecrf7y2 6 seconds ago

ncj537

Dr. Jain 'Not necessary': Trump says he will not impose quarantine on New York, New Jersey & Connecticut… https://t.co/15JJKnkSmv 14 seconds ago

VossLily

Lily #UniteBlue RT @TeaPainUSA: Because it’s illegal. https://t.co/efCB6J6lSg 27 seconds ago

_flaoco

flaoco This is the least twilight zone level video of DT I've seen to this day. Trump says quarantine for New York, New… https://t.co/lBQeBWTnHU 57 seconds ago

LorenaBR57

Lorena Bermudez RT @RT_com: BREAKING: 'Not necessary': #Trump says he will not impose quarantine on New York, New Jersey & Connecticut https://t.co/UMVYr… 1 minute ago

ssreddy22

Sudhakar Reddy 🇮🇳🇺🇸 "Trump says quarantine for New York, New Jersey and Connecticut 'will not be necessary'" https://t.co/bx9v4eX3g9 2 minutes ago

kron4news

KRON4 News 'A QUARANTINE WILL NOT BE NECESSARY': President #Trump says quarantine for coronavirus hotspots in New York, New Je… https://t.co/JdJwjRzdOn 2 minutes ago

