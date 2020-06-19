Global  

PM leads tributes as war-time icon Vera Lynn dies aged 103

MENAFN.com Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday led an outpouring of tributes to World War II 'forces' sweetheart Vera Lynn, whose res...
News video: Tributes flood in for Dame Vera Lynn

Tributes flood in for Dame Vera Lynn 01:25

 Tributes to entertainer Dame Vera Lynn after he death at the age of 103. The Forces' Sweetheart stirred the hearts of millions with songs and a personality that brought hope and inspiration during the darkest days of the Second World War. Decades later her name is as enduring as that of Sir Winston...

Dame Vera Lynn was an “absolute figurehead of Britain” according to a music industry boss who worked with the late singer. Interview with Dickon Stainer, president and CEO of Global Classics & Jazz..

Health Secretary Matt Hancock uses the opening of the daily Coronavirus press briefing to pay tribute to Dame Vera Lynn, who died today aged 103..

Dame Vera Lynn, the Forces' Sweetheart whose songs helped raise morale in World War Two, has died aged 103. Report by Dessentjacksonl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us..

 LONDON: Legendary British singer Vera Lynn, the "forces sweetheart" who helped keep up morale during World War II, died on Thursday aged 103, her family said.
