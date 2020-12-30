Egypt- Central African Republic opposition calls for cancellation, rerun of elections

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources CAR elections: Polls close amid threat of violence



A big turnout in the Central African Republic's elections - but in some places rebels open fire, trying to scare voters away. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:47 Published 3 days ago Voting underway in Central African Republic's presidential and legislative elections



The opposition parties had wanted the vote to be delayed, alleging poor preparations and an electoral body influenced by the president. Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50 Published 3 days ago CAR votes under a cloud of violence



Rebel violence has increased in the run up to Central African Republic's election on Sunday, raising fears that a substantial part of the population may not be able to vote. David Doyle reports. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:19 Published 3 days ago