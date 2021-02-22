Sterling strikes early as leaders City sink Arsenal
Published
(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Manchester City moved a step closer to the Premier League title as Raheem Sterling's early goal gave the runaway leaders a 1...Full Article
Published
(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Manchester City moved a step closer to the Premier League title as Raheem Sterling's early goal gave the runaway leaders a 1...Full Article
The Gunners were narrowly beaten 1-0 by the Premier League leaders following Raheem Sterling's early goal