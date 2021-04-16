Jordan- Indianapolis mass shooting: Eight dead at FedEx facility

(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, Apr. 16 (Petra)-- Eight people have been killed and many injured in a shooting in the US city of Indianapolis, police said.Witnesses heard several gunshots at a FedEx facility and one said he had seen a man firing an automatic weapon.The gunman, thought to have been acting alone, is reported to have killed himself. Authorities said there was no further threat to public safety.Police said several of the injured are in hospital. Flights from the nearby airport are not affected. 16/04/2021 15:53:37 MENAFN16042021000117011021ID1101928581