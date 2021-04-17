Chohan said her grandmother "was gonna work a double so she could have the day off today but decided to just grab her check and go home. She still had her check in her hand when they found her."Full Article
Four members of Sikh community among dead in Indianapolis FedEx shooting
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Sikh Community Impacted by FedEx Tragedy
RTV6 The Indy Channel
WRTV's Cornelius Hocker reports. Four of the people killed in Thursday night's shooting were members of the Sikh community.