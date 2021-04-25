Qatar provided assistance to nearly 100 countries to fight Covid-19

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) To assist different countries across the globe in their fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, Qatar has so far provided medical and humanitarian assistance to nearly 100 countries since the start of the global outbreak. 'The State of Qatar has been providing medical and humanitarian assistance across the globe since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Aid from government and non-government entities stands at over $256m, and has been offered to around 88 countries, the Government Communications Office (GCO) said in a recent tweet. At different occasions, different world leaders and officials from international bodies like the United Nations have praised Qatar's medical assistance to different countries across the world. A video posted by the GCO with the tweet said that since the start of the pandemic, Qatar has provided medical and humanitarian assistance to around 88 countries across the globe. 'Qatar pledged $20m in support of the Global Alliance for Vaccine and Immunisation (GAVI) in 2020. The Qatar Fund for Development has committed $10m to support the GAVI COVAX Advance Market Commitment, aiming to procure 1.3 billion vaccine doses by the end of 2021, it added. The tweet further said that Qatar Airways Cargo has shipped nearly 20 million vaccines to countries around the world. 'In April 2021, Qatar Red Crescent launched an international campaign to raise $100m in donations for COVID-19 vaccines for more than three million refugees, internally displaced persons, and migrants across 20 countries. These pledges, the GCO said, demonstrate the solidarity of Qatar with the international community and its commitment to providing the support required at all levels to effectively fight the COVID-19 pandemic. It is to be noted that Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani had also received a message from United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on May 31 last year, in which he expressed his deep appreciation for the support of Qatar to the United Nations during the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), by organising an airlift from Doha to Kabul. The UN Chief also expressed his gratitude to H H the Amir for facilitating the redeployment of some United Nations staff in Yemen. Recently, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) launched an international campaign to raise $100m in support of the provision of COVID-19 vaccines for 3,650,000 refugees, internally displaced people (IDPs), and migrants in 20 countries. The launch of the campaign had been announced by Sheikh Abdullah bin Thamer Al Thani, President of QRCS, and Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO). The #IAmVaccinatedIDonated initiative will be under a large-scale campaign to mobilise support at the government, institutional, and individual levels. It involves a public advocacy campaign for COVID-19 vaccine equity and leaves no one behind as no one is safe until everyone is safe.MENAFN25042021000063011010ID1101978777