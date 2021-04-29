Kuwait- FDA says it will ban menthol cigarettes, flavored cigars

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 29 (KUNA) -- The US Food and Drug Administration said Thursday that it is committing to advancing two tobacco product standards to significantly reduce disease and death from using combusted tobacco products, the leading cause of preventable death in the US.The FDA said in a statement, that it will "commits to evidence-based actions aimed at saving lives and preventing future generations of smokers." "Efforts to ban menthol cigarettes, ban flavored cigars build on previous flavor ban and mark significant steps to reduce addiction and improve quitting," the statement added.The FDA is working toward issuing proposed product standards within the next year to ban menthol as a characterizing flavor in cigarettes and ban all characterizing flavors (including menthol) in cigars; the authority to adopt product standards is one of the most powerful tobacco regulatory tools Congress gave the agency.This decision is based on clear science and evidence establishing the addictiveness and harm of these products and builds on important, previous actions that banned other flavored cigarettes in 2009.Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said, "Banning menthol, the last allowable flavor, in cigarettes and banning all flavors in cigars will help save lives, particularly among those disproportionately affected by these deadly products. (end) rsr.mb MENAFN29042021000071011013ID1102003719