The proclamation said India "accounts for over one-third of new global cases" and added that "proactive measures are required to protect the nation's public health from travelers entering from India"Full Article
Biden bans most travel to US from India to limit COVID-19 spread
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Biden is banning most travel from India to the US, but once said such restrictions would not stop COVID-19
Business Insider
"A wall will not stop the coronavirus. Banning all travel from ... any other part of the world - will not stop it," Biden said last..
-
Biden Bans Travel From India as Coronavirus Cases Surge
Newsmax
-
Biden administration expected to ban most travel from India to US to limit COVID-19 spread
Business Insider
-
Jordan- Biden set to ban most travel to U.S. from India to limit COVID-19 spread
MENAFN.com
-
The Latest: Moderna beefs up manufacturing for 2021-22 doses
SeattlePI.com
More coverage
There Are No Winners In Afghanistan – OpEd
Eurasia Review
By Jeff M. Smith*
The U.S. has all the watches, but we have all the time.” This quote, sometimes attributed to a..
Russia’s Expanding Footprint In The Middle East – OpEd
Eurasia Review
A New World Order Brought To You By COVID-19 – OpEd
Eurasia Review