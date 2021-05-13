Qatar Care marks International Nurses Day

(MENAFN - Gulf Times) There is a saying ''Save one life, you’re a hero. Save 100 lives, you’re a nurse.’ The world marks May 12 as International Nurses Day. This year’s theme was ‘Nurses: A Voice to Lead — A Vision for Future Healthcare.’ Qatar Care is the first home care and medical services company in the country. The company recently celebrated International Nurses Day and distributed gifts and flowers among its staff. Qatar Care CEO Saleh Salem al-Eida said: ''Observing the protocols of the Ministry of Public Health, we marked the day and distributed flowers and gifts among our staff. Every year we celebrate the day but this year it was different because of Covid-19.” Qatar Care CEO added: ''Our major work is nursing, physiotherapy, taking care of elders, new born babies and their mothers. The company has been in Qatar since 2007. We are the only company that has volunteered and worked alongside the public sector during the pandemic.” Al-Eida was all praise for the nurses and the work they do.''Nursing is not a normal job. A nurse is a person who always takes care of patients, their medical needs, their emotions and feelings as well. They always give people more than what they take from people. Nurses are always there to help the patients if there is any need. During the ongoing pandemic, the nurses have been working as front line warriors.” MENAFN13052021000067011011ID1102076862