Biden to visit UK, Belgium, Switzerland this month amid first overseas trip

WASHINGTON, June 3 (KUNA) -- US President Joe Biden will visit the UK, Belgium, Switzerland later this month, on his first trip abroad since assuming office in a bid to "reinforce" Washington's commitment to its NATO allies, the White House said on Thursday."This trip will highlight America's commitment to restoring our alliances, revitalizing the Transatlantic relationship and working in close cooperation with our allies and multilateral partners to address global challenges and better secure America's interests," his spokesman Jen Psaki said in a statement.On June 10, President Biden will meet British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in London to "affirm the enduring strength of the special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom." There, he will also attend the G7 Summit in Cornwall, from June 11 to 13, "where he will reinforce our commitment to multilateralism, work to advance key US policy priorities on public health, economic recovery, and climate change, and demonstrate solidarity and shared values among major democracies." During the event, he also intends to hold bilateral meetings with other G7 leaders.Three days later, he and his wife, are expected to meet Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle.In Brussels, Biden will attend the NATO Summit on June 14, where he will affirm US commitment to NATO, Transatlantic security and collective defense."NATO leaders will discuss how to orient the Alliance to future threats and ensure effective burden sharing," according to Psaki.On the fringes of the talks, the president is also scheduled to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss a "full range of bilateral and regional issues" before attending the US-EU Summit on June 15.At the summit, the leaders will discuss a "common agenda to ensure global health security, stimulate global economic recovery, tackle climate change, enhance digital and trade cooperation, strengthen democracy, and address mutual foreign policy concerns." He will also meet with King Philippe of Belgium and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.During a June 16 visit to Geneva, President Biden will separate talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Swiss President Guy Parmelin.