US drone strike targets Islamic State 'planner' in Afghanistan
Published
US Central Command said the strike took place in Nangahar province, east of Kabul. It did not say whether the target was connected with the airport attack.Full Article
Published
US Central Command said the strike took place in Nangahar province, east of Kabul. It did not say whether the target was connected with the airport attack.Full Article
The US military has conducted a drone strike against an "Islamic State" (IS) attack planner in Afghanistan, one day after a deadly..
The US military has conducted a drone strike against an "Islamic State" (IS) attack planner in Afghanistan, one day after a deadly..