India - Blake Lively's directorial debut will be Taylor Swift's next MV

Taylor Swift took the music arena by storm after releasing the re-recorded version of her popular album Red last week. Apart from dropping a 10-minute version of All Too Well, probably the greatest break-up song she has ever written, Swift also released a short film on the song, directed by her. But surprises aren't over. Today, she will be dropping another music video. Takeaways Why does this story matter? Red is Swift's second album to be re-released after Fearless . Originally released in 2012 with 16 songs, Red (Taylor's Version) now has 30 songs–that is, 11 never-heard-before songs! Why is she re-recording? Well, the reason stems from the battle of ownership. After her former label was acquired by Ithaca Holdings' Scooter Braun , her master catalog was sold off without her knowledge, thereby upsetting her. Details The MV is for 'I Bet You Think About Me' Now coming to the new MV, the clip will mark the directorial debut of actress Blake Lively , who is one of the closest friends of the pop star. The 31-year-old announced the arrival of I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault) on Instagram with a teaser Sunday. "Join us as we raise a toast, and a little hell," wrote Swift. Information It will premiere at 8:30 pm tonight We can see a hand ravaging a white cake in the teaser and fans have already started penning their theories about the video. The clip will drop at 10:00 am Eastern Time, which means it will release in India at 8:30 pm tonight. There's a YouTube countdown currently going on for the same. Previously, Swift had released a lyrical video for the song. Speculation Fans are already on overdrive over analyzing 'All Too Well' Meanwhile, Swifties (as followers of Swift are called) were occupied with figuring out clues in the short film All Too Well . Starring Sadie Sink, Dylan O'Brien, and Swift in a cameo, the film painted a heartbreaking story. While the singer never revealed who the song and video were about, fans think it details her breakup with Jake Gyllenhaal , who she dated briefly in 2010.