Murder Charge Over Man's Death, Bismarck Street, Leeds

*Monday, April 12, 2021*



A man is due to appear in court today charged with murder over the death of a man in Leeds.



Paul Kavanagh, aged 57, of Bismarck Street, Leeds, is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court charged with the murder of Jamie Giles, aged 51, who died after being stabbed at an address in Bismarck Street on Thursday, April 8.





--------------------



*Friday, April 9, 2021*



A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in Leeds.



read more



--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by West Yorkshire Police - please visit their official website for further information.