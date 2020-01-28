Global  

Impeachment Trial Review: Trump Team Continues President's Defense

NPR Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
White House lawyers spent their first full day defending President Trump in his impeachment trial. They accused the Democratic House managers of wanting the Senate to redo their investigation.
News video: President's attorneys make case in impeachment trial

President's attorneys make case in impeachment trial 02:04

 Saturday will see attorneys for President Trump deliver their opening statements in the Senate impeachment trial.

Trump's team ramps up defense despite Bolton's claim [Video]Trump's team ramps up defense despite Bolton's claim

Donald Trump&apos;s lawyers continued their defense of the U.S. president in his impeachment trial, despite revelations by ex-national security advisor John Bolton that Trump&apos;s deal with..

Ken Starr: This is the 'age of impeachment' [Video]Ken Starr: This is the 'age of impeachment'

Independent counsel Ken Starr on Monday as part of his defense of the president during Trump&apos;s Senate trial said impeachment has been overutilized in modern history as a political weapon.

Trump Senate impeachment trial live updates: Trump's team makes its case

President Trump's legal team on Saturday is making its case before the Senate impeachment trial for why Trump should be acquitted.
FOXNews.com

As Impeachment Trial Looms, Trump’s Legal Team Insists President Did ‘Absolutely Nothing Wrong’


TIME

trump_cookie

The Impeachable RT @marklevinshow: Let me get this straight. John Bolton and his lawyer Chuck Cooper submitted the book manuscript to the NSC for review, w… 6 hours ago

efw152

Ed Warren @SenRickScott Bolton testimony has to be heard in the trump impeachment trial along with other pertinent witnesses… https://t.co/TVeh28Slxb 7 hours ago

patrioticrose

❌patrioticrose❌ RT @bartmckinley: Purposeful . . .Fred Fleitz, who was Bolton’s chief of staff said his former boss made an “inexplicable” misstep in send… 7 hours ago

rhoadiesdaddy

Rhoadiesdaddy Trump Impeachment Trial: Democrats’ Burisma Bait and Switch | National Review https://t.co/SQIE0wSaJk 8 hours ago

twitangela

AngelCRJ @SenateGOP @LindseyGrahamSC Nope.. Defending Trump with lies is like building a house of cards... and as such, the… https://t.co/CFnzfySfLd 8 hours ago

Shelliallen9

Shelli Allen⭐️⭐️⭐️Text TRUMP to 88022 Trump Impeachment Trial: Democrats’ Burisma Bait and Switch | National Review https://t.co/2oKN2DoXn7 10 hours ago

