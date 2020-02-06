Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > Mitt Romney praised, criticized in Utah after guilty vote

Mitt Romney praised, criticized in Utah after guilty vote

FOXNews.com Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Sen. Mitt Romney’s decision to vote to convict President Trump for abuse of power in his Senate impeachment trial Wednesday has sparked praise and outage, including in his home state of Utah.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Top Of Trump's Crap List? 'Crutch'-Using Mitt Romney

Top Of Trump's Crap List? 'Crutch'-Using Mitt Romney 00:41

 Before voting to convict President Donald Trump, Utah Sen. Mitt Romney said he expected to face “unimaginable” consequences. And according to Politico, those consequences have already begun to arrive. With impeachment over, Trump is fully embracing grievance politics as he heads into 2020. First...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Top of Trump's crap list? 'Crutch'-using Mitt Romney [Video]Top of Trump's crap list? 'Crutch'-using Mitt Romney

Before voting to convict President Donald Trump, Utah Sen. Mitt Romney said he expected to face “unimaginable” consequences.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:42Published

Web Extra: Charlie Baker On Mitt Romney's Impeachment Vote [Video]Web Extra: Charlie Baker On Mitt Romney's Impeachment Vote

Baker says he respects Romney's vote to convict Trump.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Laura Ingraham Unleashes Blistering Rant on Romney, Threatens to Move to Utah to Defeat Him in 2024 GOP Primary

An incensed Laura Ingraham unleashed a blistering rant against Sen. Mitt Romney for his vote to remove President Donald Trump from office, publicly calling on...
Mediaite

Tucker Carlson Bitterly Refuses to Say Mitt Romney’s Name After Vote for Trump’s Removal: ‘Silly Moral Preening’

Tucker Carlson bitterly announced that he would refuse to say Sen. Mitt Romney’s name on his show in the wake of the Utah Republican’s vote to remove...
Mediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this

J_JChatelier

Gruzalière RT @Amer1Patriot: Mitt Romney praised, criticized in Utah after guilty vote. Well of course he has! Anybody, and I mean anybody that is wi… 4 days ago

EyeofSeeing

AllSeeingEyeofTruth RT @tolmanbrett: My “too early in the morning” appearance on @foxandfriends Mitt Romney praised, criticized in Utah after guilty vote ht… 5 days ago

ricr_rose

Rose Ricr Swamp Rat!🐀🐁 #KAG2020 Mitt Romney praised, criticized in Utah after guilty vote https://t.co/Qv3eiW8Huy 6 days ago

JH4089

Jonathan Mitt Romney praised, criticized in Utah after guilty vote ⁦@SenatorRomney⁩ ⁦@MittRomney⁩ had to vote against becau… https://t.co/o6ZZ1Annil 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.