Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman 'Escorted Out Of The White House,' His Lawyer Says

NPR Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Vindman testified before the House Intelligence Committee in the impeachment inquiry of President Trump.
News video: Key Witness In Impeachment Inquiry Set To Leave His Position

Key Witness In Impeachment Inquiry Set To Leave His Position 01:24

 Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman is set to leave his post at the White House&apos;s National Security Council as the Trump administration targets critics.

Trump ousts WH staffer Vindman who testified against him -lawyer [Video]Trump ousts WH staffer Vindman who testified against him -lawyer

The Trump administration on Friday removed Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman from his position as the White House&apos;s top Ukraine expert after he provided damaging testimony about..

Key Impeachment Witness Escorted Out Of The White House [Video]Key Impeachment Witness Escorted Out Of The White House

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman was scheduled to wrap up his rotation at the National Security Council this summer.

Impeachment Witness Alexander Vindman Will Be Transferred From the White House

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, whose testimony in the House inquiry infuriated President Trump and his allies, will be reassigned within the military, officials...
NYTimes.com

Trump says 'not happy' with Vindman, confirms he might be removed from White House job

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a White House expert on Ukraine, testified that Trump wanted Kyiv to investigate his political rival, Joe Biden.
USATODAY.com

