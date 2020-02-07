Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman 'Escorted Out Of The White House,' His Lawyer Says

Oya Amakisi RT @JamilSmith: In the immediate wake of the end of jks rigged trial, Trump fired an impeachment witness — and his brother — who had done n… 3 seconds ago mgman_2 RT @tribelaw: “Colonel Vindman’s twin brother, Yevgeny Vindman, also an Army lieutenant colonel who worked at the White House, was fired as… 3 seconds ago robin baker ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @SaraCarterDC: Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who made waves as a witness during the Trump impeachment proceedings, was fired Friday by the… 3 seconds ago MarkD5 RT @HuffPost: Lt. Col. Yevgeny Vindman was also fired from the National Security Council as Trump targets his apparent foes. https://t.co/a… 4 seconds ago Ellen Turner RT @AliVelshi: BREAKING NEWS: Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman has been escorted off the premises of the White House. His lawyer says he was “ask… 4 seconds ago John R. Lamb RT @NatashaBertrand: Vindman’s lawyer tells me his twin brother Yevgeny has been fired from NSC, too, and was also escorted from the White… 4 seconds ago Amy Eason RT @nytimes: Breaking News: The impeachment witness Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman was fired and escorted from the White House. His twin brothe… 5 seconds ago robert r burnett RT @NPR: BREAKING: Gordon Sondland, who has served as U.S. Ambassador to the EU and who was a key impeachment witness, has been recalled by… 6 seconds ago