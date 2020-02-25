Global  

White House Names AIDS Expert Debbie Birx To Help Lead Coronavirus Response

NPR Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
White House Names AIDS Expert Debbie Birx To Help Lead Coronavirus ResponseThe White House had rebuffed suggestions to name an official "czar" to lead the coronavirus response. But on Thursday, Vice President Pence announced Birx would coordinate the administration's effort.
News video: Censor In Chief? VP Pence To Control Coronavirus Info

Censor In Chief? VP Pence To Control Coronavirus Info 00:47

 US Vice President Mike Pence has been appointed by President Donald Trump to oversee the nation's response to the coronavirus pandemic. According to Business Insider, Pence quickly announced that Dr. Deborah L. Birx to be the Coronavirus Response Coordinator for the White House. Meanwhile, Health...

GOP Braces For Coronavirus Blowback [Video]GOP Braces For Coronavirus Blowback

The White House is downplaying the effects the novel coronavirus could have on US growth. But according to Markets Insider, it's a different story behind closed doors. Shuttered operations and supply..

Chuck Schumer Calls Trump's $2.5 Billion Coronavirus Spending Package 'Pathetic' [Video]Chuck Schumer Calls Trump's $2.5 Billion Coronavirus Spending Package 'Pathetic'

President Donald Trump defended his response to the coronavirus outbreak after a lot of criticism. Health officials worry that a new emergency spending proposal is not enough to protect the country..

Who's in charge of the White House's coronavirus response?

Three people are tasked with leading the administration's response, and their exact roles are unclear.
CBS News

Kudlow says the US has contained the coronavirus — while another White House official warns against such simplifications

Kudlow says the US has contained the coronavirus — while another White House official warns against such simplifications· *The US has contained the coronavirus within its borders and avoided "economic tragedy," White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told CNBC on Tuesday.* ·...
Business Insider

