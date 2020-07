Judge Kavanaugh denies emergency request from Illinois GOP groups seeking to hold large rallies Saturday, 4 July 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on Saturday denied an emergency appeal submitted by GOP lawmakers from Illinois that had argued against the governor’s restrictions on meeting in groups larger than 10 amid the coronavirus pandemic. 👓 View full article

