You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Mississippi Matters: State Flag



16 WAPT presents Mississippi Matters. Credit: WAPT Duration: 24:42 Published 3 days ago Editorial: State Flag Change



Mississippi has taken an incredible leap forward. Credit: WAPT Duration: 01:21 Published 6 days ago Mississippi counties must remove state flag by July 15



On the heels of Mississippi’s governor signing off on changing the state flag, some counties are in limbo over when the flag must come down and how. Credit: WREG Duration: 01:48 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this