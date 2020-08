You Might Like

Tweets about this Red Hatty RT @cspan: LIVE now on C-SPAN: Sally Yates, the former acting attorney general at the start of the Trump administration, testifies on the… 2 seconds ago David K. RT @trscoop: WATCH LIVE: Former Deputy AG Sally Yates testifies in Senate Judiciary hearing on Crossfire Hurricane https://t.co/dIHosBkybo… 40 seconds ago c.ticasso Sally Yates testifies at Senate hearing on Crossfire Hurricane: live updates https://t.co/TWQxBYoFNT 41 seconds ago aggie66 Sally Yates testifies at Senate hearing on Crossfire Hurricane: live updates https://t.co/WjQqrBMos7 57 seconds ago The Right Scoop WATCH LIVE: Former Deputy AG Sally Yates testifies in Senate Judiciary hearing on Crossfire Hurricane… https://t.co/Us27ZtYnov 59 seconds ago ✟ Right Scoop ✟ WATCH LIVE: Former Deputy AG Sally Yates testifies in Senate Judiciary hearing on Crossfire Hurricane… https://t.co/jsvAe1H1cK 59 seconds ago Concerned Crowbar RT @ASimplePatriot: Sally Yates testifies at Senate hearing on Crossfire Hurricane: live updates https://t.co/ckCYIR2Tro 1 minute ago DenBrian 🖕🏻 THE MASK!!!!! RT @yogagenie: Sally Yates testifying today before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Crossfire Hurricane in wake of FBI’s revelations on Mi… 1 minute ago