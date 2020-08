Christchurch mosque shootings sentencing: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern reacts to penalty Thursday, 27 August 2020 ( 59 minutes ago )

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has welcomed the life without parole meted out to the mosque gunman for his "horrific, despicable act"."The trauma of March 15 is not easily healed, but today I hope is the last where we have any cause... Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has welcomed the life without parole meted out to the mosque gunman for his "horrific, despicable act"."The trauma of March 15 is not easily healed, but today I hope is the last where we have any cause... 👓 View full article