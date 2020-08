You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources The Pentagon's press secretary Dana White briefs the press



Dana White, the Pentagon's press secretary, briefs the press during Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis' tenure. Credit: Zenger News Duration: 01:13 Published 2 weeks ago Shannon Sharpe: McGregor could return to the UFC but Dana White will have the final say



Shannon Sharpe discusses Dana White's latest remarks on Conor McGregor. Shannon feels McGregor could state his wishes, wants and hopes, but ultimately Dana White is the boss and he has the final say. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:01 Published 3 weeks ago Shannon Sharpe: I don't see Dana White taking action against Mike Perry using racial slurs



Video surfaced last night of UFC fighter Mike Perry punching a man at a Texas restaurant Tuesday night. After punching the man, Perry could be heard using the n-word several times. It should be noted.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:10 Published on July 9, 2020

Tweets about this