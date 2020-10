SUNY University System Says On-Campus Students Must Test Negative For COVID-19 Before Going Home For Thanksgiving Break



The SUNY University system announced a new testing mandate Tuesday. All on-campus students must test negative for COVID-19 before going home for Thanksgiving break; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:12 Published 3 days ago

SUNY requiring all on-campus students to test negative for COVID-19 before leaving for Thanksgiving



The SUNY system says all on-campus students are required to test negative for COVID-19 within the 10 days prior to leaving campus for Thanksgiving break. Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 02:13 Published 3 days ago